May 10 Allergan Plc

* Company expects to execute $4 - $5 billion in open market repurchases

* If favorable market conditions persist, will consider extending program following completion of initial portion of share repurchase program

* Share repurchase program is pending completion of and receipt of proceeds from divestiture of Allergan's global generics business to Teva

* Will have ability to pay down debt to maintain co's investment grade credit ratings through capital deployment after Teva deal closes

* Allergan announces board authorization for share repurchase program of up to $10 billion