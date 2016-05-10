BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
May 10 Allergan Plc
* Company expects to execute $4 - $5 billion in open market repurchases
* If favorable market conditions persist, will consider extending program following completion of initial portion of share repurchase program
* Share repurchase program is pending completion of and receipt of proceeds from divestiture of Allergan's global generics business to Teva
* Will have ability to pay down debt to maintain co's investment grade credit ratings through capital deployment after Teva deal closes
* Allergan announces board authorization for share repurchase program of up to $10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: