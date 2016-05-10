PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Mainstreet Equity Corp
* Mainstreet announces Q2 2016 earnings
* Q2 FFO per share c$0.67
* As part of our outlook, we see costs remaining low
* Qtrly NOI decreased 2 pct to $16 million , while falling 5 pct to $15.1 million on a same asset basis
* Also expect to see substantial reductions in heating costs due to natural gas prices that remain among their lowest in recent years
* Remain conservative in our underwriting criteria in Alberta and Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.