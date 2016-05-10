May 10 Mainstreet Equity Corp

* Mainstreet announces Q2 2016 earnings

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.67

* As part of our outlook, we see costs remaining low

* Qtrly NOI decreased 2 pct to $16 million , while falling 5 pct to $15.1 million on a same asset basis

* Also expect to see substantial reductions in heating costs due to natural gas prices that remain among their lowest in recent years

* Remain conservative in our underwriting criteria in Alberta and Saskatchewan