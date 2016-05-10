PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune Media Company reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $520.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $501 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company reaffirms 2016 full year financial guidance
* Company reaffirms 2016 full year financial guidance
* Expect significant adjusted EBITDA growth for remainder of 2016
* Sees 2016 television and entertainment segment revenues to be between $1.975 billion and $2.000 billion
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $127 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 television and entertainment segment adjusted EBITDA to be between $640 million and $665 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.