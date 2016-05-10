May 10 Allergan

* Company reiterates 2016 continuing operations guidance

* Namenda XR revenues in Q1 of 2016 were $173 million , as prescriptions,formulary coverage remained stable following loss of exclusivity of Namenda IR

* Amortization expense for Q1 2016 was $1.6 billion , compared to $788 million in Q1 of 2015

* GAAP diluted EPS to $3.04

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.95 billion