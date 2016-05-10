May 10 DJO Global Inc :

* DJO global announces financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 sales $278.9 million

* Confirming our guidance and are targeting total company full year constant currency revenue growth rates of 6%-8% for full 2016 year

* Sees adjusted EBITDA growth rates of 8%-10%, including future cost reductions for full 2016 year

* Based on year-end foreign currency rates, do not expect sales or adjusted EBITDA for 2016 to be materially impacted