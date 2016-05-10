PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ariad reports first quarter 2016 financial results and progress on strategic review
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $35.6 million versus $24 million
* On track to complete strategic review this quarter
* 2016 global Iclusig net product and royalty revenues are expected to be in range of $170 million to $180 million
* Sees 2016 $175 million to $180 million for research and development expense
* Restructuring charge expenses of $2.9 million for q1 , associated with employee workforce reductions of approximately 90 positions
* Following anticipated closing of deal with Incyte, we are revising our product revenue guidance for 2016
* 2016 expense guidance reflects a reduction in expenses of about $30 million from planned divesture of European business to Incyte
* Cash position at December 31, 2016 is expected to be in range of $280 million to $290 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.