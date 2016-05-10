May 10 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ariad reports first quarter 2016 financial results and progress on strategic review

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $35.6 million versus $24 million

* On track to complete strategic review this quarter

* 2016 global Iclusig net product and royalty revenues are expected to be in range of $170 million to $180 million

* Sees 2016 $175 million to $180 million for research and development expense

* Restructuring charge expenses of $2.9 million for q1 , associated with employee workforce reductions of approximately 90 positions

* Following anticipated closing of deal with Incyte, we are revising our product revenue guidance for 2016

* 2016 expense guidance reflects a reduction in expenses of about $30 million from planned divesture of European business to Incyte

* Cash position at December 31, 2016 is expected to be in range of $280 million to $290 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)