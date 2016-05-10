May 10 Rit Technologies Ltd :

* Due to financial difficulties company is facing, Israel Frieder has resigned from Rit's board of directors

* Due to recent resignations, company's board of directors is currently comprised of two directors

* No progress in collection of RIT CIS overdue debts was achieved up to now

* "we continue to look for external financing solutions including potential m&a"

* Requested loan amount of $US 3 million under terms of loan agreement between rit and stins coman, was not fulfilled up to now

