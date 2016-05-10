PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
May 10 Intertape Polymer Group Inc
* Says total capital expenditures for 2016 are expected to be between $55 and $65 million
* Says adjusted ebitda for 2016 is expected to be $117 to $123 million, excluding impact of south carolina flood
* Expects gross margin for 2016 to be between 22% and 24% and to reach upper end of this range by q4
* Says manufacturing cost reductions for 2016 are expected to be between $8 and $11 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intertape polymer group reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $190.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $193.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
