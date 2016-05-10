PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 (Reuters) -
* WhiteWave foods reports record first quarter 2016 results and increases full year 2016 outlook
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 to $0.31
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 to $1.41
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 11 to 12 percent
* Sees Q2 2016 sales up 12 to 13 percent
* Qtrly reported net sales $1.04 billion versus $0.91 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $4.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.