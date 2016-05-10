May 10 Westmoreland :

* Qtrly revenues of $354.7 million, from tons sold of 13.8 million

* Continue to make progress on our cash generation initiatives as we work towards paying down our debt late in year

* "coal - u.s. Segment experienced market softness as customers reduced power generation due to low number of heating days this winter"

* Reports First Quarter 2016 Results And Affirms Full-Year guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $1.67

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $354.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $372.7 million