PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Westmoreland :
* Qtrly revenues of $354.7 million, from tons sold of 13.8 million
* Continue to make progress on our cash generation initiatives as we work towards paying down our debt late in year
* "coal - u.s. Segment experienced market softness as customers reduced power generation due to low number of heating days this winter"
* Reports First Quarter 2016 Results And Affirms Full-Year guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $1.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $354.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $372.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.