May 10 CT Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Real Estate Investment Trust Qtrly Adjusted Funds From Operations/Unit Non-Gaap $0.206

* Q1 ffo $0.26 per unit

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to be on track to close on recently announced sale,leaseback transaction with ctc

Ct reit announces strong first quarter results