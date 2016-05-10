May 10 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

* An average of 470,000 client trades per day in april 2016, up 3 percent from April 2015 and up 2 percent from March 2016.

* $719.0 billion in total client assets as of apr. 30, 2016, up 2 percent from April 2015 and up 1 percent from March 2016

* Average spread-based balances of $106.2 billion, up 12 percent from April 2015 and essentially flat when compared to March

* Average fee-based balances of $161.6 billion, up 1 percent from April 2015 and up 3 percent from March 2016

