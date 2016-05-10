May 10 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc :

* Says WWE network averaged 1.29 million paid subscribers over Q1 2016, which represented a 39% increase

* Qtrly OIBDA increased 31% to $27.6 million from prior year quarter (29% on a pro-forma basis)

* For Q2 2016, company projects average paid subscribers of approximately 1.5 million.

* Says believes average paid subscriber growth and 2016 adjusted OIBDA would be at upper end of ranges

* Says WWE's Youtube channel reached 11 million subscribers at quarter-end

* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2016 Results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $171.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S