PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc :
* Says WWE network averaged 1.29 million paid subscribers over Q1 2016, which represented a 39% increase
* Qtrly OIBDA increased 31% to $27.6 million from prior year quarter (29% on a pro-forma basis)
* For Q2 2016, company projects average paid subscribers of approximately 1.5 million.
* Says believes average paid subscriber growth and 2016 adjusted OIBDA would be at upper end of ranges
* Says WWE's Youtube channel reached 11 million subscribers at quarter-end
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2016 Results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $171.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.