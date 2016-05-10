PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc :
* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc says same store noi for q1 of 2016 increased by 10.1% from same period in prior year
* Qtrly ffo attributable to common stockholders $0.11
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bluerock residential growth reit announces first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $16.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.3 million
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.12 to $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.