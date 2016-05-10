May 10 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Joint venture is expected to be completed later this year

* Rcl will sell a 51 percent stake in pullmantur and cdf to springwater

* Deal expected to result in an immaterial one-time gain, which will be excluded from rcl's key metrics

* Rcl will have a 49 percent stake, and retain full ownership of ships and planes currently operated by pullmantur and cdf

* Transaction is expected to have partially offsetting impacts on yields and expenses

* Net effect of deal on company's 2016 bottom line is expected to be neutral to marginally positive

* Royal caribbean cruises ltd. And springwater capital announce joint venture