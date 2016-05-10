UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
May 10 Bankers Petroleum
* Bankers petroleum receives certain regulatory approvals for proposed acquisition by geo-jade
* Both parties continue to pursue approvals pursuant to investment canada act and chinese state administration of foreign exchange
* Receives Certain Regulatory Approvals For Proposed Acquisition By Geo-Jade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.