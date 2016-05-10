PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Sotherly Hotels Inc :
* Sotherly Hotels Inc says company is reiterating its guidance for 2016
* Sotherly Hotels Inc qtrly total revenue $37.8 million versus $31 million last year; Q1 FFO $0.25; Q1 AFFO $0.23
* Sotherly Hotels Inc Reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.