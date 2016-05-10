May 10 Sunshine Bancorp Inc

* Transaction valued at approximately $40 million

* Deal is all-stock merger

* Shareholders of fbc will receive 0.88 shares of sunshine common stock for each share of fbc common stock

* Current fbc president and ceo, dana kilborne, will join sunshine executive team

* Five current boards member from fbc's board will join sunshine board with an anticipated resulting board of 15 members.

* Sunshine currently expects that transaction will be immediately and significantly accretive to earnings per share

* Currently expects to realize anticipated cost savings of 30% through reduction of administrative and operational redundancies

* Anticipated that transaction will close in third or q4 of 2016

* Sunshine bancorp, inc. Announces acquisition of fbc bancorp, inc.