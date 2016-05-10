May 10 Sunshine Bancorp Inc
* Transaction valued at approximately $40 million
* Deal is all-stock merger
* Shareholders of fbc will receive 0.88 shares of sunshine
common stock for each share of fbc common stock
* Current fbc president and ceo, dana kilborne, will join
sunshine executive team
* Five current boards member from fbc's board will join
sunshine board with an anticipated resulting board of 15
members.
* Sunshine currently expects that transaction will be
immediately and significantly accretive to earnings per share
* Currently expects to realize anticipated cost savings of
30% through reduction of administrative and operational
redundancies
* Unshine currently expects that transaction will be
immediately and significantly accretive to earnings per share
* Additionally, 5 current boards member from fbc's board
will join sunshine board with an anticipated resulting board of
15 members
* Anticipated that transaction will close in third or q4 of
2016
* Sunshine bancorp, inc. Announces acquisition of fbc
bancorp, inc.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)