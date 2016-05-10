May 10 Central Federal Corp

* Company plans to repurchase up to 3% of its common stock over next six months

* Says net interest income totaled $2.7 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016 and increased $230,000 , or 9.4%

* Central federal corporation announces 1st quarter 2016 results and adoption of stock repurchase program

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)