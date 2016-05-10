PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Enbridge Inc :
* Enbridge inspects sites for safe restart after wildfires
* Crews have been inspecting facilities and pipelines in Fort Mcmurray region
* As fires retreat in some areas, Enbridge workers have been able to conduct field assessments of several of its sites
* Currently finalizing plans to repair and restart system and working to assess available utility power supply needed to safely return to service
* Inspections of Athabasca and Cheecham terminal facilities indicate they have been largely unaffected by fires
* As of May 10, Enbridge Cheecham facility remains closed
* All enbridge pipelines in and out of Cheecham terminal continue to be isolated and shut down
* Limited volumes are currently flowing on Line 19, initiating out of Kirby Lake facility
* Athabasca terminal continues to operate with a minimum staff complement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.