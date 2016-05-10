May 10 Shawcor Ltd

* Shawcor Ltd. announces amendments to its senior notes agreement and credit facility

* Shawcor Ltd - Increase in permitted total debt to EBITDA covenant to 4.25 to 1.00 for fiscal quarters ending Sept 30, 2016 and Dec 31, 2016

* Shawcor Ltd - Amendments to agreements include reduction in size of credit facility from US$400 million to US$325 million

* Shawcor Ltd says will incur fees and expenses to implement these amendments of approximately US$1.5 million in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)