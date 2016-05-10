BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
May 10 Alon Blue Square Israel
* Notified that trustees of mega retail submitted to court a notice
* Trustees of mega retail chose offer submitted by bitan wines for acquisition of mega retail among other offers that were submitted
* Trustees requested court to convene meetings of creditors of mega retail to approve arrangement based on such offer of bitan wines
* Alon blue square announces selection by trustees of mega retail of offer by bitan wines ltd. To acquire mega retail Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: