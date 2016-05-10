May 10 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says expects to report top-line efficacy results in second half of 2016 for clinical trial of vtp-38543

* Vitae Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S