May 10 Electro Scientific Industries Inc Says
On A Non
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $50.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap basis q4 gross margin was 42.7% compared to 44.9% in
prior quarter
* Electro scientific industries inc says bookings in q4
were $55.6 million, compared to $52.6 million in prior quarter
* Esi announces fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 revenue $51.5 million versus $37.6 million
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 to $0.09
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $48 million to $53 million
