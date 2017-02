May 10 Mts Systems Corp

* To further reduce our cost structure, we are taking restructuring actions in q3 to eliminate, in aggregate, 55 to 65 positions

* Due to inefficiencies that we experienced during quarter, we are adjusting our earnings guidance for fiscal 2016

* Most of issues that negatively impacted our revenue in quarter were timing related

* Lowering eps guidance, excluding any impact from pcb acquisition, to $2.60 to $3.00 per share for fiscal 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $588.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Not adjusting previously stated revenue guidance range of $570 million to $600 million for fiscal 2016

* Mts reports fiscal 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $137 million versus i/b/e/s view $144 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.60 including items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)