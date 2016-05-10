May 10 Quantum Corp
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 revenue $120 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.7 million
* Sees Q1 total revenue of $111 million to $115 million
* Sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share of $0.02 to
$0.03 and $0.01 to $0.02, respectively
* Sees Q1 2017 total revenue of $111 million to $115 million
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 43-44
percent
* Sees fiscal 2017 total revenue of at least $500 million
* Sees fiscal 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share of
$0.01 and $0.04, respectively
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $475.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
