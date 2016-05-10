May 10 C&J Energy Services Ltd :

* Recorded a non-cash, pre-tax charge of $314.8 million for q1 related to impairment of goodwill

* Also incurred non-cash, pre-tax charge of $66.9 million for Q1 related to PP&E and other intangible assets

* C&J energy services announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.61

* Q1 loss per share $3.65

* Q1 revenue $269.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $312.6 million

