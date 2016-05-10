May 10 Gaiam Inc :
* Combined gross proceeds of these transactions total
approximately $180 million.
* To sell its branded consumer product business
* Sequential brands group and its operating partner Fit For
Life Llc to acquire Gaiam's branded consumer products business
for $167 million in cash
* Says will change its corporate name from Gaiam, Inc. To
Gaia, Inc. And will continue to trade on NASDAQ under current
ticker "GAIA"
* Says expects its current net operating loss carryforwards
will offset majority of gain realized from sale
* Gaiam to sell branded products business to focus on
lifestyle streaming media
