BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
May 10 Sequential Brands Group Inc
* Deal expected to add approximately $22 million of revenue and $20 million of adjusted ebitda on a full year run rate basis
* Pro forma annual financial projections being increased to $172 - $177 million of revenue and adjusted ebitda of $112 - $115 million
* Post closing, co's total guaranteed minimum royalties expected to increase from approximately $360 million to over $500 million
* Acquisition expected to widen adjusted ebitda margin for sequential by more than 300 basis points
* Sequential brands group inc says acquisition will be funded by a combination of cash and debt financing
* Signed long-term licensing agreements for gaiam's core categories, which will become effective upon closing of deal
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.
