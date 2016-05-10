May 10 Red Rock Resorts Inc

* Deal for $312.5 million.

* Expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow positive in first full year of operations

* Estimates that palms will generate $35 million in ebitda during company's first full year of ownership

* Station casinos llc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire palms casino resort

Red Rock Resorts announces agreement to acquire Palms Casino Resort