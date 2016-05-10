BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
May 10 Positron Corp
* Entered into a settlement agreement for structured dismissal
* If confirmed, settlement will allow company to avoid entering a bankruptcy proceeding
Positron announces terms of its financial restructuring
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million