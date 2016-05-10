BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
May 10 Staples Inc :
* Staples and Office Depot to terminate merger agreement
* Initiating new $300 million cost reduction plan
* Says exploring strategic alternatives for European operations
* Staples will pay Office Depot a $250 million break-up fee
* Says Staples also plans to terminate its agreement to sell more than $550 million in large corporate contract business
* To invest in lower prices and improved supply chain capabilities and add more than 1,000 associates to its mid-market sales force
* Says plans to resume repurchasing its common stock through open-market purchases during Q2 of 2016
* Company expects share repurchases of approximately $100 million in 2016
* Says company plans to close at least 50 stores in North America in 2016
