BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men's retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources
May 10 Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust enters into definitive agreement with Bluesky Hotels And Resorts to be acquired for $7.25 in cash per unit
* Says $2.1 billion transaction has unanimous support of innvest's board of trustees.
* Proposed transaction values innvest at approximately $2.1 billion , including assumption of innvest's net debt
* Innvest's headquarters will remain in Toronto, Canada
* Bluesky intends Innvest will maintain its senior leadership team, workforce, including drew coles , president and chief executive officer
Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust enters into definitive agreement with Bluesky Hotels And Resorts to be acquired for $7.25 in cash per unit
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.