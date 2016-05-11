IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 11 Nemaska Lithium :
* Nemaska Lithium and Johnson Matthey Battery Materials sign Definitive Agreement For The $12m Up
* Says second agreement provides for a long term supply relationship for lithium salts between Nemaska Lithium and JMBM
* Front payment for the phase 1 plant and signs commercial offtake agreement for lithium salts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.