May 11 Entrec Corp

* Independent 3rd party appraisals assigned a fair market value of approximately $5.5 million to Highmark equipment fleet acquired by Entrec

* Consideration paid consisted of issuance of 1.6 million shares of Entrec; and $3.5 million in cash (less a holdback of $0.2 million)

* Entrec Corporation acquires business and assets of Highmark Crane