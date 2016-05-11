May 11 Tuckamore Capital Management Inc :
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations, basic
$0.15
* Tuckamore capital management inc qtrly revenue $68.6
million versus $92.0 million
* Forest wildfires in Fort McMurray area have impacted
western canadian oil and gas industry, including Clearstream
* Revenue expected to increase in Q2 compared to Q1 for
maintenance,construction,fabrication,wear technology segments
* Gross profit expected to increase in Q2 compared to q1 for
maintenance,construction,fabrication,wear technology segments
* To assist residents of Fort McMurray, some major clients
announced reductions in production volumes
* Expect financial results to be lower on yoy basis for
maintenance,construction and fabrication,wear technology
segments
* Expected that lower production volumes may result in
reduced demand for oil & gas services, may impact results in Q2
* Tuckamore announces first quarter 2016 financial results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)