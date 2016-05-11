May 11 Duran Ventures Inc :

* Mineral assignment agreement for 80% owned Aguila Norte processing plant from chucara property

* Mineral assignment agreement to extract, process high grade precious,base metal mineral for its 80% owned aguila norte processing plant

* Acquires By Assignment The Chucara Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc project