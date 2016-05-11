May 11 Aben Resources Ltd :

* Board of directors announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 5 mln units at a price of $0.05 per unit

* Intends to utilize proceeds from private placement for exploration on newly acquired Iskut River, BC property

* Aben acquires Iskut River property between Snip and Eskay Creek gold mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: