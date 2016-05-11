BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
May 11 Freehold Royalties Ltd
* Qtrly gross revenue $24.9 million versus $27.8 million
* Freehold Royalties Ltd announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.