May 11 Birchcliff Energy Ltd
* Quarterly average production of 41,958 boe per day in q1
of 2016, a 9% increase
* Net planned capital expenditures for 2016 have been
reduced to $103.5 million
* Annual average production guidance for 2016 remains
unchanged at 40,000 to 41,000 boe per day
* Qtrly funds flow of $0.14 per basic common share
* Made decision to defer completion, equipping, tie-in of
two montney/doig horizontal wells that we drilled in q1 of 2016
until 2017
* Estimated total capital expenditures for 2016 have been
reduced from $128.0 million to $122.5 million
* Birchcliff energy ltd. Announces 2016 first quarter
results and record quarterly average production
* Q1 loss per share c$0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)