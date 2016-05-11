IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Sirios on its way to complete the acquisition of cheechoo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SOI.V ] )
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.