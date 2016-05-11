May 11 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd Says
Completion Of 198 Mmcf/D Altagas Townsend Facility Remains On
Schedule For A Mid
* Financial hedges currently cover 63% of remaining 2016
forecast average production (89.5 mmcf/d)
* Production averaged 99.6 mmcfe/d (16,601 boe/d) in q1 of
2016
* 2016 commissioning
* Average daily production volumes during q1 of 2016
represent a 2% increase over q1 2015 production volumes of 97.5
mmcfe/d
* Production guidance for 2016 remains unchanged
* Says altagas confirms that townsend facility is over 90%
complete with construction progress continuing ahead of schedule
* Painted pony petroleum ltd says expects to begin
delivering volumes to townsend facility during q3 of 2016
* Painted pony petroleum ltd says targeting 2016 exit
production volumes of approximately 240 mmcfe/d
* Painted pony announces reconfirmed $325 million credit
facility, townsend facility update, and first quarter 2016
financial and operating results
