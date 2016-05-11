BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
May 11 Stella-jones Inc
* Says definitive securities purchase agreement provides for a purchase price of us$42.5 million
* Jones signs definitive agreement to acquire kisatchie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: