BRIEF-CIT names John Fawcett CFO
* CIT names John Fawcett executive vice president and chief financial officer
May 11 K-Bro Linen Inc :
* Qtrly revenue for three months ended March 31, 2016 was $38.8 million , an increase of 14.8% over comparable 2015 period.
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.32
* K-Bro reports strong Q1, 2016 results with record revenue and EBITDA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: )
* CIT names John Fawcett executive vice president and chief financial officer
April 13 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: AFGHANISTAN The United States drops a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in Afghanistan against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the Pentagon says. NORTH KOREA Trump says Pyongyang is a problem that "will be taken care of" amid speculation that North Korea is on the verge of a sixth nuclear test.