BRIEF-Paypal Holdings Inc's CEO 2016 total compensation was $18.9 mln
* Paypal Holdings Inc - CEO Daniel H. Schulman 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.5 million in 2015
May 11 B2gold Corp
* Q1 consolidated gold production of 127,844 ounces; 10% greater than same period in 2015
* Q1 consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $874 per ounce, $217 per ounce lower compared with q1 of 2015
* On track to meet 2016 consolidated gold production guidance of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces
* On track to meet 2016 gold production cash operating costs between $560-$595 per ounce,all-in sustaining costs between $895-$925 per ounce
* Construction of fekola mine is well underway, on schedule and on budget, and is expected to commence production in late 2017
* Increase in gold production was primarily attributable to strong quarterly production from masbate mine
* Gold production in 2016 is anticipated to be slightly weighted to second half of year
* Q2 and full year 2016 production at otjikoto mine are not expected to be impacted
* Expected higher production relates mainly to increased throughput at otjikoto mine
* Production increasing to approximately 800,000 to 850,000 ounces annually by 2018
* B2gold corp. Reports first quarter results 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Paypal Holdings Inc - CEO Daniel H. Schulman 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.5 million in 2015
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 When WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disclosed earlier this month that his anti-secrecy group had obtained CIA tools for hacking into technology products made by U.S. companies, security engineers at Cisco Systems swung into action.