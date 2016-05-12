BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Entered into agreement with elion oncology involving transfer by fennec of intellectual property, data relating to eniluracil
* Agreement for transfer by co of intellectual property relating to eniluracil,adh-1 technologies,development programs to elion
* Fennec provides corporate update and announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: