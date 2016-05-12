BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Alamos Gold Inc
* Is on track to achieve full year production guidance of between 370,000 and 400,000 ounces of gold
* 2016 total capital spending is also expected to decrease over 20 pct from 2015.
* Alamos reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $104.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: