BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 RMG Networks Holding Corp
* RMG Networks Holding Corp qtrly loss per share $0.04
* "Optimistic in our outlook for 2016"
* RMG Networks reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue fell 7 percent to $8.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: