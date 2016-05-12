May 12 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc
* Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc reports fiscal 2016 fourth
quarter and full year results; company exceeds fourth quarter
and full year outlook
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 6 to 8 percent
* Q4 revenue $207.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees full fiscal year 2017 adjusted earnings per share in
range of $2.30-$2.36
* GAAP projected free cash flow of $185 million or more
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $857.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
