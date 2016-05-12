BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc
* Manitowoc Foodservice reports solid first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 sales $325.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $341.2 million
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $0.62 to $0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirming our full-year 2016 operating guidance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: